MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a 19-year-old from Homestead who died after his motorcycle was struck by a car over the weekend is asking for help locating the driver responsible.

The deadly hit-and-run happened on September 13th in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade police said a driver in a white 2012 Nissan Altima was headed southbound on Southwest 127th Avenue and made a left turn onto Southwest 282nd Street, directly into the path of Devin Borders and his passenger 19-year-old Jada Perry.

The teenagers were both rushed to the hospital where Borders died. Police said Perry is still recovering from her injuries.

Miami-Dade Police tell CBS4, the driver responsible got out of their car and ran away from the crash scene. Police have the car and are working with the DMV to locate its owner.

On Thursday, Borders’ family made a plea for the driver responsible to turn themselves in.

“Devin was a great kid,” said the teen’s stepmother, Katrina Martin. “He is somebody’s son. He did not deserve to die like this.”

Family members told CBS4’s Brooke Shafer that Borders had just graduated from college and had recently started his own company as a mechanic to fix motorcycles. The teen’s family said he loved bikes since he was a kid and they always discussed road safety.

“For the driver, I just need you to turn yourself in,” said the teen’s dad, Leonard Borders. “If you’ve got kids, the spot that I’m standing in, nobody wants to stand in this spot. Nobody wants to feel the pain we feel.”

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with details that can help police of the victim’s family is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.