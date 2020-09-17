MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In a move that caught Miami City Hall by surprise, Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina announced Wednesday that he will be retiring in January of next year.

On Thursday morning, Chief Colina had this to say in a statement released on Instagram:

“Good afternoon City of Miami, I wanted to record this message to you, just to let you know how grateful I am for the level of support that I have received. And really the outpouring of appreciation and love for me as your police chief, it’s been quite remarkable.”

Colina went on to talk about his accomplishments with the department.

“You know, I had a set of goals that I wanted to achieve when I became your chief. And I verbalize those goals when I was sworn in about two and a half years ago.”

I gave myself a timeline. And it was important to me because I knew that it would keep me on track that it would give me a sense of urgency to make sure that we worked hard to achieve those goals.”

“I feel a great sense of satisfaction that we’ve been able to achieve the goals that we set. And it really satisfies me because those goals have been met by the hard work of the men and women of this police department.”

He also talked about his department’s response to the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter protests.

“I’m grateful whether it was our response to COVID and how much you cared about the condition and the well being of our officers, the response to the protests that we’ve had the reduction in crime, we’ve had two of the lowest crime rates in the history of this police department.”

The chief explained why he made the announcement on Wednesday and why he was giving the city time to find his replacement.

“I wanted to give the manager and the mayor enough time to be able to find my replacement without being rushed and without it being chaotic. And so that’s why I thought it was important to make this announcement now. My last day will be January the 31st.”

“It’s important that we have a smooth transition here, that they don’t feel rushed and they can make the right choice, then we’re able to transition that chief here, and this department doesn’t feel a bump and neither do you.

Colina expresses his thanks to the city and gave credit to his officers for a job well done during this tenure in the department.

“Lastly, and I know that I’ve already mentioned it once, but I just want to reiterate how thankful I am too because it really has been amazing. I want you to know that it’s really been about the men and women of this department.

“You know, they’ve made my mission, their mission, and they’re the ones that have gone out and rolled up the sleeves and gotten the work done.”

“I get to be the face of the department, but they’ve done the work. So the same support that you’ve shown me, you know, please continue to show that to them because they’ve, they’ve earned it and they’re deserving. And again, thank you so much. I appreciate it.”