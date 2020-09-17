The 55th ACM Awards were unlike any other. Hosted by 12-time ACM Award winner, the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards broadcast from Nashville for the first time and featured country’s biggest stars performing from the iconic Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

In a surprising turn of events, both Thomas Rhett AND Carrie Underwood took home Entertainer of the Year as the award was presented as a tie and the two superstars will both add the ACM’s biggest prize to their collections. Rhett, Maren Morris and Luke Combs each away with the two wins a piece and tonight also saw the award show debut of Morgan Wallen as well as all-new songs from the likes of Tenille Townes and Luke Combs. Taylor Swift even had an appearance, making her long-awaited return to the ACM stage with the debut performance of “Betty” off her latest album, Folklore.

Take a look back at the awards with some of the best shots from the night below and be sure to tune in for the 56th ACM Awards on Sunday, April 18th, only on CBS.