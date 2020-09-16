MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Urban search and rescue teams from the Miami and Miami-Dade Fire Departments are preparing to help out victims of Hurricane Sally which unleashed severe flooding along the Gulf coastline that includes Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida.
South Florida Task Force 2 has received its activation notice and is expected to deploy around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
The team, which is trained to respond to natural disasters, is sending Type 3 equipment containing swift water rescue gear for staging in Tallahassee. The equipment includes high water vehicles and pickup trucks which have the capability of traversing over floodwaters and rugged terrain and are capable of rescuing more than 10 people at a time from hazardous areas.
The Urban Search and Rescue Florida Task Force 2 team was founded in 1991 and has responded to such previous storms as Hurricanes Frances and Charley in 2004 and Katrina in 2005. The team also responded to Haiti to help victims of a powerful earthquake there in 2010.
There are extra challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic and the team does practice precautionary measures while at the same time getting in there and saving lives.
