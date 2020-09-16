Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie Police detectives are looking for a for two women accused of breaking into an unmarked police vehicle and stealing a firearm.
Police said it happened on Friday, August 21, at around 12:30 a.m., in the 2800 block of SW 117th Avenue.
Authorities say the two women entered the unlocked police vehicle and removed a purse containing a small-caliber semi-automatic gun.
Police said the women were last seen driving what appeared to be a Buick Regal.
Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect, is urged to contact police at (954) 693-8303.
You must log in to post a comment.