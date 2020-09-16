NEW CBSMIAMI APPDownload The New CBSMiami App Here
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Davie Police, Local TV, Miami News, Stolen Gun, Women Sought

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie Police detectives are looking for a for two women accused of breaking into an unmarked police vehicle and stealing a firearm.

Police said it happened on Friday, August 21, at around 12:30 a.m., in the 2800 block of SW 117th Avenue.

Authorities say the two women entered the unlocked police vehicle and removed a purse containing a small-caliber semi-automatic gun.

Police said the women were last seen driving what appeared to be a Buick Regal.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect, is urged to contact police at (954) 693-8303.

Comments