MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Sally is still causing torrential rains over eastern Alabama and western Georgia.

At 11 p.m., the center of the storm was about 30 miles south-southeast of Montgomery, Alabama.

The depression is moving toward the northeast near 9 mph, and a northeastward to east-northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected into Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move across southeastern Alabama tonight, over central Georgia on Thursday, and move over South Carolina Thursday night.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Additional weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Sally is expected to become a remnant low on Friday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

In addition to Sally, there are five other systems being tracked in the tropics during this busy hurricane season.

For the named systems, Hurricane Teddy is moving to the northwest over the central tropical Atlantic, and on Tropical Storm Vicky in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on an area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that is producing showers and thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are forecast to gradually become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form late this week while the low meanders over the southern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands have changed little during the past several hours. Environmental conditions are conducive for development of this system, however, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph.

Finally, there is a non-tropical area of low pressure over the far northeastern Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles northeast of the Azores. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves southeastward and eastward at about 10 mph during the next few days.

