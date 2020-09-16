FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the gunman in a fatal Pompano Beach shooting.
Just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 12th, the Broward Sheriff’s Office received word of the shooting in the 1900 block of NE 49th Street.
When deputies arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times lying in the parking lot a convenience store. The man was taken to Broward Health North where he died.
The sheriff’s office has released photos of the suspected gunman that were taken from a security video inside the store. They believe he may be driving an older model green Hyundai Accent.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers. An additional reward of up to $7,000 is being offered by family and friends.
