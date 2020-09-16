PENSACOLA (CBSMiami/AP – Pounding surf, surging floodwaters, and driving rain are wreaking havoc from the Florida Panhandle into southern Alabama.

A slow moving Sally came ashore early Wednesday morning near the Florida-Alabama line with 105 mph winds and rain measured in feet, not inches, swamping homes and trapping people in high water as it crept inland for what could be a long, slow and disastrous drenching.

The storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m. close to Gulf Shores, Alabama, battering nearby Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida, two cities with a combined metropolitan-area population of almost 1 million.

Emergency crew plucked people from flooded homes. In Escambia County, which includes Pensacola, more than 40 were rescued, including a family of four found in a tree, Sheriff David Morgan said.

Garrett Harvey, a student at Florida Gulf Coast University, posted a picture on Twitter of a section of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze, Florida missing due to Hurricane Sally.

So.. a portion of the three mile bridge in Pensacola is missing… good grief. pic.twitter.com/yPYzyWMuiW — Garrett Harvey (@WeatherGarrett) September 16, 2020

More than 2 feet of rain was recorded near Naval Air Station Pensacola, and nearly 3 feet of water covered streets in downtown Pensacola.

“It’s not common that you start measuring rainfall in feet,” said forecaster David Eversole in Mobile, Alabama. “Sally’s moving so slowly, so it just keeps pounding and pounding and pounding the area with tropical rain and just powerful winds. It’s just a nightmare.”

In Orange Beach, Alabama, winds blew out the walls in one corner of a condominium building, exposing the interiors of condos on at least five floors. Boats were shoved onshore by storm surge.

At least 50 people in Orange Beach were rescued from flooded homes and taken to shelters, Mayor Tony Kennon said.

“We got a few people that we just haven’t been able to get to because the water is so high,” Kennon said. “But they are safe in their home, as soon as the water recedes, we will rescue them.”

Street lights were knocked out in downtown Mobile, a city of about 190,000. Trees were bent over as the rain blew sideways in the howling wind. In downtown Pensacola, car alarms went off, the vehicles’ flashing lights illuminating the surrounding floodwaters.

The storm has knocked out power to about a half-million homes and businesses.

