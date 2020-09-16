MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nearly a week ago, a South Florida pastor was fatally shot outside a northwest Miami-Dade flea market.

Now a plea has gone out for help in finding his killer.

Pastor Gregory Boyd was shot at 6:05 p.m. last Thursday night outside the Shoe Time store near the Village Flea Market and Mall in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 79th Street in West Little River. Boyd was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries a short time after arriving there.

Miami-Dade police said Boyd was not the intended target, rather he was caught in the crossfire of two groups of men at a flea market.

Now, the police, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, and members of the clergy are asking for the public’s help.

“When a pastor is shot down, it cuts to the core of the community,” said Pastor Charles Dinkins.

The pastors, who gathered Wednesday at the flea market, said they are outraged about Boyd’s death.

“Pastors are supposed to die a sacred death not a senseless death, and Reverend Boyd has transitioned to be with the Lord,” said Dinkins.

“This is a man of God that did not come (here) to be shot. He came to shop. If it’s Pastor Boyd today, it can be one of us tomorrow,” said Pastor Gaston Smith.

Smith told CBS4’S Peter D’Oench “It is amazing we can not even come to a business in this community without being shot.”

Pastor Vernon Gillum said, “This is just a reality of another pandemic that is killing our community with gun violence.”

Boyd, 54 was the much-beloved Pastor at New Birth Harvest Outreach Ministries.

“This is really a cry to the hearts and the souls and the minds of men, women, boys and girls. We want to be in a space where we are valuing life,” said Minister Cheryl Coleman. “If you saw something, say something. If you know something, come forth. Let’s stand on our faith and stand up for what is right and what is just because all lives matter and we must value life.”

“I can’t help but hear the words of the rapper Tupac Shakur. When it says it’s not the white man, that’s your fear. But it’s my own kind of doing all the killing here,” said Pastor Clinton Preston.

The pastors passed out flyers with Boyd’s picture on them, seeking information about the murder of the father of three who had grandchildren.

“The worst of our community decided to do a very uncourageous act here the other day, and unfortunately, the pastor’s blood was spilled on that street and that sidewalk because these individuals decided that they didn’t have a care for life,” said Miami-Dade police Major Jorge Aguiar.

The pastors said if you saw something, come forth and say something.

“Come forward and do the right thing for this man of God,” said Pastor Gaston Smith.

Police said they did not have a motive for the shooting or a description of suspects to release. But they have received some tips and are looking at surveillance tape.

D’Oench also spoke to Boyd’s son who told him family members did not want to say anything right now but he said he expected that would speak at a vigil to be held at the Flea Market at 6:30 this Friday night.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (9477).

There is a reward of up to $5,000. The pastors said they planned to add to that reward.