By Jim DeFede
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina has told city leaders he is retiring in January.

The sudden decision has caught City Hall by surprise.

The move was first reported by CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald.

In a text message to CBS4, Colina would not confirm his plans, writing instead, “I want to speak to my officers first.”

A source familiar with Colina’s decision said Colina was not being forced out.

Another source said Colina had always intended to retire in January but had hoped to keep the news quiet so as not to be seen as a lame duck.

An informal search for his replacement has begun.

