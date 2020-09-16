MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane force winds from Sally are battering Pensacola after the Category 2 hurricane made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama early Wednesday morning.

At 8 a.m., the center of the storm was about 25 miles west-southwest of Pensacola.

Sally was moving toward the north-northeast near 3 mph with sustained winds of 100 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

A sustained wind of 74 mph and a gust to 92 mph were reported at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Pensacola.

On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move across the extreme western Florida panhandle and southeastern Alabama through early Thursday and move over central Georgia Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line,

Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

East of the Okaloosa/Walton County line Florida to Indian Pass,

Florida

Florida Mississippi/Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Dauphin Island, Alabama to the Walton/Bay County Line, Florida

Through the afternoon, Sally will produce additional rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches with localized higher amounts possible along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from west of Tallahassee, Florida to Mobile Bay, Alabama. Storm totals of 10 to 20 inches to isolated amounts of 35 inches is expected.

Historic and catastrophic flooding is unfolding. In addition, this rainfall will lead to widespread moderate to major river flooding.

In addition to Sally, there are six other systems being tracked in the tropics during this busy hurricane season.

For the named systems, we have Hurricane Paulette which is several hundred miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, Category 2 Hurricane Teddy over the central tropical Atlantic, and on Tropical Storm Vicky in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on an area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that is producing showers and thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are forecast to gradually become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form late this week while the low meanders over the southern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands have changed little during the past several hours. Environmental conditions are conducive for development of this system, however, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph.

Finally, there is a non-tropical area of low pressure over the far northeastern Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles northeast of the Azores. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves southeastward and eastward at about 10 mph during the next few days.

