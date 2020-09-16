MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lashing rain and surges from Hurrican Sally are creating catastrophic and life-threatening flooding over portions of the Florida Pandle and southern Alabama.

At 11 a.m., the center of the storm was about 15 miles west-northwest of Pensacola.

Sally was moving toward the north-northeast near 5 mph with sustained winds of 80 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

A wind gust of 82 mph was observed at the Pensacola Naval Air Station.

On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move across the extreme western Florida panhandle and southeastern Alabama through early Thursday, move over central Georgia on Thursday, and move over South Carolina Thursday night.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line,

Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

East of the Okaloosa/Walton County line, Florida to Indian Pass, Florida

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Dauphin Island, Alabama to the Walton/Bay County Line, Florida

Through the afternoon, Sally will produce additional rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches with localized higher amounts possible along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from west of Tallahassee, Florida to Mobile Bay, Alabama. Storm totals of 10 to 20 inches to isolated amounts of 35 inches is expected.

In addition to Sally, there are six other systems being tracked in the tropics during this busy hurricane season.

For the named systems, Paulette has become a strong extratropical cyclone over the north Atlantic, Hurricane Teddy is moving to the northwest over the central tropical Atlantic, and on Tropical Storm Vicky in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on an area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that is producing showers and thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are forecast to gradually become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form late this week while the low meanders over the southern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands have changed little during the past several hours. Environmental conditions are conducive for development of this system, however, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph.

Finally, there is a non-tropical area of low pressure over the far northeastern Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles northeast of the Azores. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves southeastward and eastward at about 10 mph during the next few days.

