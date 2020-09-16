Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:30 a.m. on September 16, 2020.
FLORIDA: 671,201 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 2,355
- Total Florida Deaths: 13,100
- Newly Reported Deaths: 152 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 41,851
- Total Tests: 4,991,093
- Negative Test Results: 4,312,822
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.96%
MIAMI-DADE: 165,147 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 459
- Total Deaths: 2,955
- Newly Reported Deaths: 32 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 7,631
- Total Tests: 869,976
- Negative: 702,805
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 5.35%
BROWARD: 74,832 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 143
- Total Deaths: 1,297
- Newly Reported Deaths: 9 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 5,722
- Total Tests: 540,090
- Negative: 464,375
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.38%
MONROE: 1,791 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 4
- Total Deaths: 20
- Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 118
- Total Tests: 16,994
- Negative: 15,191
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 2.95%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 6,609,770 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 196,023 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 29,621,768 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 936,156
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
