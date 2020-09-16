TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that minority children have accounted for 78% of COVID-19 pediatric deaths.

Also, 75% of the children who died had at least one underlying medical condition.

The report is based on information that 47 health jurisdictions, including the Florida Department of Health, submitted to the CDC.

The analysis reviewed 121 deaths, with 12% of the cases meeting the definition of MIS-C, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

About 10% of the pediatric deaths were in infants under age 1, while 20% were in children ages 1 to 9.

Among the 121 young people who died, 63% were male, 45% were Hispanic, 29% were Black and 4% were American Indian or Alaskan native.

The study also showed that 39 deaths occurred outside of hospital inpatient settings, occurring at home or in hospital emergency departments.

