MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Archdiocese of Miami will begin the process of returning to in-class learning at all its schools starting September 23.
Archbishop Thomas Wenski said the phase-in process is slated to be completed October 2.
For those concerned about returning to the classroom amid the COVID pandemic, parents can opt to continue their child’s education via distance learning.
Each school will publish its phase-in plan on its website.
As for after school care, the Archdiocese said it will be offered where available.
