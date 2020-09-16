The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards are here at last! After initially being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, country’s biggest stars will finally get a chance to find out who takes home this year’s awards. The 2020 ACMs will mark the first time in the show’s history that performances will be broadcast from multiple locations featuring Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

See below for the full list of 55th annual ACM Award winners updated through the night and be sure to tune in starting at 8:00 PM ET/Delayed PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes (WINNER)

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green (WINNER)

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

GIRL – Maren Morris Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris Record Label: Columbia Nashville

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs Producer: Scott Moffatt Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert Producer: Jay Joyce Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville



SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton Producer: Scott Hendricks Record Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion Producer: Shane McAnally Record Label: RCA Records Nashville

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian Record Label: MCA Nashville

“Rumor” – Lee Brice Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone Record Label: Curb Records

“What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady Antebellum Producer: Dann Huff Record Label: BMLG Records



SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde Publishers: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt Publishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI).

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. We’re Really Doin’ It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.

“Some of It” – Eric Church Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).



VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber Director: Patrick Tracy Producer: Christen Pinkston

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton Director: Sophie Muller Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion Director: Mason Allen Producer: Mason Allen

“Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett (WINNER) Director: TK McKamy Producer: Dan Atchison

“Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey (WINNER)

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber Producers: Dan Smyers Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton Producers: Garth Brooks Record Label: Pearl Records, Inc.

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King (WINNER) Producer: Jay Joyce Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio Record Label: Columbia Records

“What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell Producer: Dann Huff Record Label: The Valory Music Co.



INDUSTRY AWARDS:

CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, Nev.

The Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, Okla.

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas, Nev.

WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, Okla.

CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA

Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, N.J.

MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, Nev.

Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, N.M.

Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, Iowa

T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nev.

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, Ore.

Stagecoach – Indio, Calif.

Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Watershed Festival – George, Wash.

Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, Ill.

FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR

California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, Calif.

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, Wyo.

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston, Texas

Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minn.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, Texas

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, Texas

Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, N.C.

Grizzly Rose – Denver, Colo.

Joe’s Live – Rosemont, Ill.

Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, Tenn.

THEATER OF THE YEAR

The Beacon Theatre – New York, N.Y.

The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, Ill.

DeJoria Center – Salt Lake City, Utah

Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, Ill.

Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, Fla.

OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, N.H.

Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, Calif.

Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, Va.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colo.

Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, Ohio

The Wharf at Orange Beach – Orange Beach, Ala.

ARENA OF THE YEAR

Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, Ga.

Madison Square Garden – New York, N.Y.

Staples Center – Los Angeles, Calif.

Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, Mich.

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, Fla.

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR

Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent

Gary Osier – Gary Osier Presents

Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!

Kell Houston – Houston Productions

Nina Rojas – Neste Live!

Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Adam Weiser – AEG Presents

Brian O’Connell – Live Nation

Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions

Stacy Vee – Messina Touring Group

Troy Vollhoffer – Premier Global Production

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Eli Beaird

Mike Brignardello

Tim Marks

Michael Rhodes

Jimmie Lee Sloas

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Miles McPherson

Greg Morrow

Jerry Roe

Nir Zidkyahu

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac

Dann Huff

Rob McNelley

Adam Shoenfeld

Ilya Toshinskiy

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

David Dorn

Tony Harrell

Charlie Judge

Tim Lauer

Gordon Mote

Mike Rojas

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Stuart Duncan

Jenee Fleenor

Jim Hoke

Danny Rader

Joe Spivey

Charlie Worsham

STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dan Dugamore

Paul Franklin

Josh Grange

Russ Pahl

Justin Schipper

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Chuck Ainlay

Jeff Balding

Tony Castle

Julian King

Steve Marcantonio

Justin Niebank

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR