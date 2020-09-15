NEW CBSMIAMI APPDownload The New CBSMiami App Here
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Zoo Miami is welcoming guests back on Tuesday after being closed for more than two months.

Those who go will notice that it looks a little different with limited capacity and safety requirements in place.

“We are going to be encouraging social distancing of six or more. We have very limited things open. All of our indoor locations will be open, our exhibits, however, we have admissions, food, retail, like out gift shop will be open, and that will be limited capacity inside all of our indoor facilities,” said Zoo Miami Guest Services manager Diana Vega.

Feedings, playgrounds, rides, and water play areas will remain closed for the time being.

Masks are required for adults and all children two years old or older.

Before heading out to the zoo, visitors will have to pre-purchase tickets online. There will be a daily limited capacity to ensure social distancing.

