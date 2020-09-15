MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A being closed for nearly ten months, the Venetian Pool in Coral Gables is once again welcoming guests.

The pool was closed last November for renovations and was set to reopen in March.

However, due to the pandemic, that reopening was put off for months and finally happened on Tuesday.

Lifeguard Jose Vilar said with the new guidelines in place, safety is their priority.

“We’re following the CDC guidelines, We’ve established a one-way flow in the facility, we have a disinfection plan, and we’re doing everything possible to invite people to come in,” he said.

Guests are required to wear masks unless they are swimming. The pool, which is open Tuesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., is operating at a limited capacity for the time being.

The Venetian Pool is known for its 820,000 gallons of refreshing spring water which is fed into the pool formed from an old coral-rock quarry. It features two waterfalls and coral caves and it’s on the National Register of Historic Places.

