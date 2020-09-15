MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Miami-Dade and Broward counties move into Phase 2 and join the rest of the state in allowing more indoor entertainment centers, outdoor amusement and outdoor recreation facilities to reopen, not all attractions are reopening right away.

Here is a quick rundown on what is reopening and when:

Zoo Miami: Reopens Tuesday Sept. 15. with limited capacity and safety requirements. Visitors should pre-purchase tickets online at shop.zoomiami.org and Zoo Miami members should make online reservations at shop.zoomiami.org/member to obtain free tickets. A maximum of 10 tickets will be allowed per transaction. There will be a daily limited capacity to ensure social distancing. Everyone over the age of 2 is required to wear a mask.

Jungle Island: Remains closed. The Miami attraction needs time to both hire and retrain staff to ensure the safety of park guests and employees. (No date determined for reopening.)

Miami Seaquarium – Remains closed. (No date determined for reopening.)

Miami Children’s Museum – Remains closed. (No date determined for reopening.)

The Perez Art Museum Miami is closed and likely won’t likely reopen until late October although there is no confirmed reopen date.

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens is open.

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is open. Admission is limited and a timed ticket is required for entrance. Members must also make a reservation in advance of their visit.

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is open but the box office is closed. Members and guests can only order tickets online. No walk-ups.

Deering Estate is open.

Flamingo Gardens is open.

Museum of Discovery and Science: Museum is closed but the IMAX Theater is open.