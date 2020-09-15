MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami home was targeted by a burglar, not once but twice in five days, and now Miami police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the bold repeat burglar.

Surveillance video from the backyard of the home in the 1000 block of NW 63 Street shows the burglar on June 25. It was about 6:17 a.m. and he’s seen stealing weed eaters from a backyard shed.

Just five days later, on June 29 at 1:55 p.m. a guy is also captured on surveillance video taking a generator.

Police say he also took at flat screen TV.

The crook took about $2,600 worth of items in total, say police.

Police think it is the same guy in both burglaries.

If you recognize him, call the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (4877), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.