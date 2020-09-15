MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Sally could bring historic flooding to portions of the northern Gulf Coast.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Sally was about 115 miles south-southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi.

Sally is inching toward the west-northwest near 2 mph with sustained winds of 85 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles

On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move near the coast of southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area tonight or Wednesday morning.

Although little change in strength is forecast until landfall occurs, Sally is still expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and damaging waves.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for: