MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Sally could bring historic flooding to portions of the northern Gulf Coast.
At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Sally was about 115 miles south-southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi.
Sally is inching toward the west-northwest near 2 mph with sustained winds of 85 mph.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles
On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move near the coast of southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area tonight or Wednesday morning.
Although little change in strength is forecast until landfall occurs, Sally is still expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast.
The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.
The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and damaging waves.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- East of the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Navarre, Florida
- East of Navarre, Florida to Indian Pass, Florida
- Mouth of the Pearl River westward to Grand Isle, Louisiana,
including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas and metropolitan
New Orleans
- Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line
Florida
- Mobile Bay
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:
Sally is expected to be a slow moving system as it approaches land producing 10 to 20 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 30 inches along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to far southeastern Mississippi.
Historic flooding is possible with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday. In addition, this rainfall will lead to widespread moderate to major flooding on area rivers.
In addition to Sally, there are six other systems being tracked in the tropics during this busy hurricane season.
For the named systems, we have Hurricane Paulette in the northern Atlantic, Tropical Storm Teddy in the central tropical Atlantic, and on Tropical Storm Vicky in the eastern tropical Atlantic.
Forecasters are also keeping an eye a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that is producing little shower or thunderstorm activity. Any development of this system should be slow to occur while the low meanders over the southern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days.
An area of low pressure has formed from a low-latitude tropical wave located a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Shower and thunderstorm activity has become more concentrated and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph.
Finally, there is a non-tropical area of low pressure over the far northeastern Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles northeast of the Azores. This system is forecast to move south-southeastward during the next few days where it will encounter warmer waters, which could allow the low to gradually acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics this week.
