FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The head of the Broward Teachers Union said she was blindsided by the district’s demands when in-classroom instruction resumes.

During a five hour meeting on Monday, school district leaders said teachers will no longer be allowed to teach from home once schools reopen.

Union president Anna Fusco said teachers have been told they must show up to the classroom or take a leave of absence. That could be a major problem for some teachers.

“I don’t know how many have some serious, serious compromised immune systems and serious health conditions,” Fusco said.

In addition to returning to the classroom, they will have to teach in-person and distance learning at the same time.

The requirements were spelled out to the county’s School Board in an email from Jeff Moquin, chief of staff to Superintendent Robert Runcie, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

“In order to optimize the likelihood of a successful transition, it will be necessary for all teachers to return to the physical campus and provide synchronous instruction for those students on campus, as well as those electing to remain in the eLearning environment,” Moquin wrote.

Fusco said she has a major problem with this directive.

“We are still making phone calls to the board members to ask if they were aware of this serious directive on our teachers,” Fusco said Monday.

A survey to teachers is being distributed Tuesday evening.

Fusco said they haven’t heard about what’s being done concerning PPE, sanitation, or what happens when teachers or students get sick. She also said teachers over 65 or who have underlying health conditions like diabetes or heart conditions should be allowed to continue teaching remotely.

Moquin said it has not yet been determined if the district will allow some remote instruction, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Fusco said students in the classroom will still be using their distance learning devices and the same program for safety and to reduce contact with teachers. That’s just one reason she wants the district to hit the pause button on reopening plans.

“Stick with the remote learning for a few more months to make sure that we are safer,” Fusco said.

While no firm date to return to the classroom has been given, Superintendent Robert Runcie has said it could be some time in October.