FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Superintendent Robert Runcie has announced that he wants students to return to their classrooms on October 5th.

The district is facing pressure because of a state funding factor tied to the number of kids who are actually in their seats in school the week of October 5th.

Runcie made his recommendation to the district’s School Board on Tuesday.

This would be a voluntary return to school, no student would be forced to do it.

Anna Fusco, the head of the Broward Teachers Union, said she was blindsided by the district’s demands for when in-classroom instruction resumes.

District leaders said teachers will no longer be allowed to teach from home once schools reopen.

“I know that management has a position that they have to take where it says come back to work. It’s how they presented it to our teachers and other support staff, as just a matter of fact come back to work or take a leave. I felt that was very unprofessional, it was inconsiderate, especially when we are in really strong, strong, multiple hours and days of conversation of what they need to tell the employees to come back,” said Fusco.

Fusco said teachers have been told they must show up to the classroom or take a leave of absence. That could be a major problem for some teachers.

“I don’t know how many have some serious, serious compromised immune systems and serious health conditions,” Fusco said.

In addition to returning to the classroom, they will have to teach in-person and distance learning at the same time.

The requirements were spelled out to the county’s School Board in an email from Jeff Moquin, chief of staff to Superintendent Robert Runcie, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

“In order to optimize the likelihood of a successful transition, it will be necessary for all teachers to return to the physical campus and provide synchronous instruction for those students on campus, as well as those electing to remain in the eLearning environment,” Moquin wrote.

Fusco said they haven’t heard about what’s being done concerning PPE, sanitation, or what happens when teachers or students get sick. She also said teachers over 65 or who have underlying health conditions like diabetes or heart conditions should be allowed to continue teaching remotely.

Moquin said it has not yet been determined if the district will allow some remote instruction, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The union has been in negotiations with the district about the details of a return to the classroom and was taken by surprise by the memo.

Fusco said there is still a lot to be ironed out.