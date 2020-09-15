NEW CBSMIAMI APPDownload The New CBSMiami App Here
Filed Under:Delanno Norfleet, Local TV, Miami News, Ramon Canelas, Trafficking Bust

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Multiple people are in jail Tuesday night after a trafficking bust at a Miami Springs hotel.

Investigators said the arrests were the result of a multi-agency effort involving the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Miami PD, Miami Springs PD and others.

Authorities said they issued search warrants at the Runway Inn Miami Airport Hotel, where officers arrested four people.

Delanno Norfleet (Source: Miami-Dade Department of Corrections)

Two of the four arrested have been identified as Ramon Canelas and Delanno Norfleet.

Police are still looking for three others.

The charges include narcotics trafficking and possession with intent to distribute.

Ramon Canelas (Source: Miami-Dade Department of Corrections)

