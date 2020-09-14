MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tropical Storm Vicky has formed in the Atlantic which is the fifth named system currently being watched plus there are two tropical waves.
Vicky is the also 20th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season.
There is only one more proper name left in the list of 2020 Atlantic Hurricane names. and that is Wilfred. Once there are no more names, the National Hurricane Center starts using the Greek alphabet.
The last time the Greek alphabet had to be used in an Atlantic hurricane season was in 2005, which had 28 named storms, including Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma.
Vicky is currently west northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is forecast to degenerate to a remnant low on Thursday.
The CBS4 Weather Team is also tracking Sally, Paulette, Rene, Teddy and two tropical waves.
