MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Tropical Storm Sally continues its approach to the northern Gulf Coast, Hurricane Paulette is moving away from Bermuda.

In total, there are seven systems we are tracking in the tropics during this busy hurricane season.

First up, Tropical Storm Sally. Its outer rain bands are approaching the northern Gulf Coast.

At 8 a.m., the center of the system was about 115 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Sally was moving to the west-northwest at 8 mph with 65 mph hour winds with some higher gusts.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Morgan City Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Mississippi/Alabama border to Indian Pass Florida

Intracoastal City Louisiana to west of Morgan City

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River Florida

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Port Fourchon Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

Mobile Bay

On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico on Monday and make landfall in the hurricane warning area on Tuesday.

Sally is expected to be a slow-moving system as it approaches land producing 8 to 16 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 24 inches over portions of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to far southeast Louisiana through the middle of the week.

Out in the Atlantic, at 8 a.m., the eye of Hurricane Paulette was moving away from Bermuda as its strong damaging 95 mph winds and torrential rains pounded the island.

On the forecast track, the eye of Paulette will continue to pass over Bermuda during the next couple of hours, followed by passage of the southern portion of the eyewall.

Additional strengthening is likely when Paulette turns northeastward and moves away from Bermuda Monday night through Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Teddy, which at 5 a.m. was about 1,110 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, is forecast to strengthen into a powerful hurricane later this week.

Teddy had sustained winds of 40 mph as it moved to the west-northwest at 14 mph.

A continued west-northwestward motion is expected for the next day or two followed by a turn toward the northwest by mid-week.

Meanwhile, Rene is just hanging on as a tropical depression.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 1,115 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands with sustained winds of 30 mph.

Weakening is forecast, and Rene is expected to become a remnant low on Monday and dissipate by Wednesday.

In the far eastern Atlantic, Tropical Depression 21 formed but is forecast to be short-lived.

At 5 a.m., the center was about 330 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

With sustained winds of 35 mph, it was moving to the north at 6 mph.

Some slight strengthening could occur on Monday and the depression could briefly become a tropical storm during that time. Weakening is expected to begin by Tuesday night, if not sooner, and continue into Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the western and southwestern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a weak area of low pressure. This system is not expected to develop due to strong upper-level winds.

Finally, tropical wave near the west coast of Africa is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for slow development of the system this week as the wave moves westward at about 10 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

