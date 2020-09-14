NEW CBSMIAMI APPDownload The New CBSMiami App Here
MIAMI SHORES (CBSMiami) – A Miami Shores neighborhood was evacuated briefly on Monday after a possible military explosive was found in a yard.

According to Miami Shores police, a resident found the odd looking device in his yard and called police.

As a precaution, the area was evacuated and the Miami-Dade Bomb Squad responded. The Bomb Squad contacted the military who came to the scene and indicated that it is a very old, possible civil war era device.

Those military experts removed the device.

It is unknown at this time if it would still be active.

The area was reopened without incident.

 

