MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami police have arrested a man, they say, took part in a violent protest near the police department in May which ended with several officers hurt and patrol cars damaged and set on fire.

In a news conference on Monday afternoon, Miami police chief Jorge Colina announced the arrest of Sebastian Romero who was taken into custody in Hernando County on September 11 and extradited to Miami.

Police say Romero was captured on video that was posted on social media, which shows him using a cooler to shatter the windshields to several police cruisers and damage the hood and trunk of another parked patrol car.

Other suspects joined in and the vehicle was eventually fully engulfed in flames.

“If anyone thought that they were going to come here, harm one of our police officers or destroy city property and think they got away with that day and so that they got away with it, they’re crazy,” said Chief Colina.

Police say ironically, the burned out vehicle was assigned to a Miami Police Academy instructor who trains police officers in de-escalation techniques.

Romero is charged with inciting a riot and felony criminal mischief.

Police have apprehended seven suspects so far for the violence that day which had nothing to do with the peaceful protest that wound it ways through downtown Miami.

Anyone with information on other suspects involved are urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 579-6111. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous may contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477), visit http://www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.