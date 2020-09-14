MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami was recently named one of America’s top dog-friendly cities in America. But, what dog breeds stand out the most?

Trupanion, a pet insurance company, sorted through data from over half a million pets throughout the U.S. to see what were the most popular breeds and these are the top 5 dog breeds in Miami.

1) Yorkshire Terrier

Full of vigor and with a feisty personality, Yorkies bond closely with their humans and are affectionate and cuddly with those they trust. Famous owners of the Yorkshire Terrier include Missy Elliott, Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen, Natalie Portman, and Britney Spears.

2) Shi Tzu

Shih Tzus are sweet and love life! They take their noble origins seriously and love to be pampered — definitely living up to their responsibility as “royal lap dog!” Famous owners of the Shi Tzu include Queen Elizabeth, Bill and Melinda Gates, Mariah Carey, and Beyonce.

3) Chihuahua

Chihuahuas have a big personality in a tiny body, and they tend to be a one-person dog. Once they fall in love with you, you’re their person! Famous owners of the Chihuahua include Madonna, Reese Witherspoon, Paula Abdul, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

4) French Bulldog

The Frenchie is a fun-loving breed who can go from the life of the party to asleep in your favorite chair in no time. They’re playful and entertaining, extremely affectionate, and loyal. Famous owners of the French Bulldog include Chrissy Teigan and John Legend, Jonah Hill, The Rock, and Martha Stewart.

5) Goldendoodle

Goldendoodles often exhibit the intelligence of the Poodle, paired with the friendliness and ease of training of a Golden Retriever. Goldendoodles are energetic and are terrific pets for big families. Famous owners of the Goldendoodle include Usher, Heather Dubrow, John Travolta, and Kenny Chesney.

Nationally, the most popular dogs were mixed breed followed by Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers and Goldendoodles.

