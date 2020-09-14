MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Sally has gotten a little stronger with additional strengthening expected Monday night.

At 5 p.m. Monday, the center of Sally was about 105 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Sally is moving toward the west-northwest near 6 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through tonight.

A northward turn is expected by Tuesday, and a slow north-northeastward to northeastward motion is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move near the coast of southeastern Louisiana tonight and Tuesday, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area on late Tuesday or Wednesday.

Data from reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast tonight and early Tuesday and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Morgan City Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Alabama/Florida border to Indian Pass Florida

Intracoastal City Louisiana to west of Morgan City

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River Florida

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Port Fourchon Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

Mobile Bay

In addition to Sally, there are six other systems being tracked in the tropics during this busy hurricane season.

For the named systems, we have Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Storm Teddy, Tropical Depression Rene and Tropical Storm Vicky.

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the western and southwestern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a weak area of low pressure. This system is not expected to develop due to strong upper-level winds.

Finally, tropical wave near the west coast of Africa is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for slow development of the system this week as the wave moves westward at about 10 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

