ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A man working on a high-rise tourist attraction ride in Orlando fell more than 200 feet to his death on Monday.
CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG says the 21-year-old man was about halfway up the 450-foot StarFlyer ride when he fell. The worker was climbing the ride to do a safety check, according to WKMG.
The StarFlyer ride is located at ICON Park on International Drive, the heart of Orlando’s tourist district.
The ride is dubbed the world’s tallest swing ride.
The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
