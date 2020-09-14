TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida is closing in on a 90% census response rate as the deadline approaches.
According to U.S. Census Bureau, the Sunshine State had 87.4% of households counted as of Monday.
Still, that remains below the national average for response rates in the once-a-decade count.
The count, which will affect congressional redistricting for the next decade and the distribution of federal money, ends September 30.
Idaho and West Virginia were atop the list, each with more than 99 percent of households counted. Alabama, with 83.7 percent, was the lowest.
Nationally, the rate was 91.8 percent.
Click here to respond to the 2020 census.
