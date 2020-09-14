Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An altercation Monday morning at the Golden Glades’ Park and Ride lot led to a deadly shooting.
It happened just before 7:30 a.m. at a bus stop in the lot at 16000 NW 7 Avenue.
Police said a man got on a bus and got into an argument with the driver.
The driver got off the bus. When a female security guard arrived, she got into an altercation with the man and shots were fired, according to Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome.
The man died on the scene.
