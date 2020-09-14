MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has come out as bisexual in an interview with Tamron Hall.

On Monday’s second-season premiere of the ‘The Tamron Hall Show’, Gillum spoke about the day he was named in a police report that said he was “inebriated” and initially unresponsive in a Miami Beach hotel room along with a male companion where authorities found baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

During his sit down interview with Hall, he revealed, “I don’t identify as gay. I identify as bisexual. I’ve never shared that publicly before.”

Gillum was joined at the interview by his wife R. Jai who told Hall, “So many people just don’t understand bisexuality. Bisexuality is just something different. I just believe that love and sexuality exist on a spectrum. All I care about is what’s between us and what agreement we make.”

Gillum, who was once considered a rising star in the Democratic party, also said “he has cried every day” since the incident.

That incident took place March 13 at the Mondrian South Beach.

Fire rescue crews were called there regarding a suspected drug overdose and found Gillum and two other men in the hotel room. Gillum, police said, “was unable to communicate due to his inebriated state.”

One of the men was hospitalized.

Gillum was photographed naked on a bathroom floor with a pillow and sheets soiled with body fluids. He told Hall he didn’t recognize himself in the photo “literally lying in my own vomit.”

Gillum was not charged with any crime.

He went through rehab and issued an apology.

Gillum was the first black nominee in a major political party to run for governor in Florida. He lost narrowly to Republican Ron DeSantis in the 2018 election.

In a July Instagram post, Gillum candidly detailed his battle with depression and alcoholism, conditions that were exacerbated by his loss to DeSantis.