MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday marks the beginning of Phase 2 statewide.

Gov. Ron Desantis announced just days ago that South Florida could join the rest of the state.

“I’m announcing that effective Monday, both Broward and Miami-Dade counties will be moved into Phase 2,” DeSantis said.

Phase 2 statewide allows gyms, shops, hair and nail salons, along with restaurants, to operate at 75% capacity.

Bars and nightclubs can open at 50%, except for South Florida because county leaders have decided to take a slower approach.

“Bars are not going to be open,” said Broward Mayor Dale Holness.

“Let me be clear, Miami-Dade County will not be opening up bars and nightclubs,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Counties are allowed to be stricter, and thus Miami-Dade and Broward will not follow all state recommendations.

South Florida is still working to slow the spread.

And they’re waiting to see if Labor Day had an impact.

Miami-Dade’s two-week average positivity rate for new cases is 5.92%. In Broward, it’s 3.81%.

Over at Bakan restaurant in Wynwood, assistant manager Javier Lopez said their bar area would have been crowded with start of football season.

“But it’s not a big difference. It’s three or four tables we could have used. But we are not using anymore,” he said.

Restaurant and bars have lost business, but Lopez said they rather be safe.

“not just for us but for the guest. Everyone has to put in their part. We each have to put in our part.”

Over in Broward, movie theaters and bowling alleys are already open. But in Phase 2, they will be allowing restaurant counter service and are considering expanding gym capacity.

Miami-Dade County will open certain entertainment venues at a 50% capacity.

“Those include entertainment venues like movie theaters, bowling alleys, playhouses, arcades operating at 50% capacity,” explained Gimenez.