Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Sally caused power outages for hundreds of Florida Power & Light customers in South Florida on Saturday.
There were reports of downed power lines in Homestead, near the corner of 222 Street and 194th Avenue.
Sally drenched South Florida on its way to the Gulf of Mexico where she is expected to turn into a Category 1 hurricane before reaching land on Tuesday.
FPL says South Florida saw hundreds of power outages because of Sally and said they were working to restore power as quickly as possible.
There is expected to be some flooding. So if your driving out there, officials ask you to drive with caution.
You must log in to post a comment.