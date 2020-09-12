TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Earlier this week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced anyone who is eligible will automatically receive their three weeks of benefits, at $300 each.

Eligible unemployed Floridians will be getting a little relief under the Federal Lost Wages Assistance Program.

Are you eligible?

People currently receiving at least $100 in benefits and who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic can be eligible for another $300 a week. Once approved, benefits will be retroactive to Aug. 1.

The Lost Wages Assistance Program was created by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month.

Funds for the program come from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Those who receive less than $100 in unemployment benefits do not qualify for the additional assistance.

The additional benefits cover the weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15, the three weeks following the cancellation of Congress’ $600 weekly federal pandemic benefits. The state has been authorized for three weeks of benefits, but more weeks could become available, according to the Department of Economic Opportunity.

Floridians do not need to reapply for the benefits.

The “lost wages” benefits arrive the same way as weekly benefits, however, a paper check will be issued if the payment method selected is debit card. The Department of Economic Opportunity highly recommends that recipients select direct deposit as their means of receiving benefits to ensure payments are received as quickly as possible.

The department has additional information on the program here.