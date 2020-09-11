POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man was taken into custody, his female passenger detained, following a police pursuit through Broward County.

Video from Chopper 4 taken shortly after the pursuit ended shows the man jumping out of a white BMW and running from police after he stopped the car in the Pompano Beach Service Plaza on the Florida Turnpike.

The woman remained in the car.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said just after 10 a.m. their detectives with a crime suppression unit watched as a man armed with a concealed firearm walk into a store in the 500 block of Northwest 15th Street in Pompano Beach.

A short time later, the sheriff’s office said, he left the store in a “suspicious manner,” and got behind the wheel of a white BMW. When detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the man reportedly took off.

Deputies pursued the vehicle until he bailed out at the Turnpike Service plaza and fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said they recovered the firearm, which was stolen, along with some drugs. They added that the man is a convicted felon with an active warrant out of Osceola County for his arrest.