MIAMI (CBSMiami) — We are in the heart of hurricane season and the tropics sure are busy with six tropical systems brewing.

That’s right, there are six active systems including a pair of tropical storms moving across the Atlantic.

Starting closest to home, there is a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from near the Central and Northwest Bahamas eastward over the western Atlantic for a few hundred miles associated with a surface trough of low pressure. This system is forecast to move westward, crossing the Bahamas and Florida later today and moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

Upper-level winds are expected to become conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form while this system moves slowly west-northwestward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week.

Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall over portions of South Florida and the Keys during the next couple of days. This disturbance has a low potential (20% chance) of development over the next 2 days and a medium potential (50% chance) of development over the next 5 days.

Another trough of low pressure is located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico. Although the associated shower and thunderstorm activity is currently minimal, some slow development of this system is possible while it moves westward and then southwestward over the northern and western Gulf of Mexico through early next week. This disturbance has a low potential of cyclone development over the next 2 to 5 days.

A tropical wave is located a few hundred miles SSE of the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of this system is forecast, and a tropical depression is expected to form within the next few days while the system moves generally westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. This wave has a medium chance of development over the next 2 days. It has a high potential of development over the next 5 days.

Another tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa this weekend. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form over the far eastern tropical Atlantic early next week while the system moves slowly westward. This wave has a medium potential of development over the next 5 days.

Tropical Storm Paulette is 795 miles ENE of the Northern Leeward Islands moving WNW at 10 mph is forecast to become a Category 2 Hurricane before it moves or near Bermuda early next week.

Tropical Storm Rene is 1,085 miles WNW of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving WNW a 13 mph. Rene is forecast to stay out in the open waters of the Atlantic.