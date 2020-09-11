MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The University of Miami not only debuted its new spread offense in its victory over UAB on Thursday night, but also debuted some new bling known as the Touchdown Rings 2.0.

The rings are made of orange and green sapphires and contain 829 stones. The Touchdown Rings weigh 100 grams combined – 50 grams each, according to University officials in a press release.

The Touchdown Rings 2.0 took roughly three months to complete.

Cam’Ron Harris was the first to show off the new Touchdown Rings which spell out “The Crib” when two fists are held together. The right hand ring says “The” and the left says “Crib.”

There’s also a single hand, four-finger version.

The original version of the Touchdown Rings read “Hurri” on the right hand and “Canes” on the left.

So where was the infamous Turnover Chain Thursday night, the chain that started it all?

It will return but did not make an appearance because there weren’t any turnovers.

Miami first debuted the turnover chain in 2017.

It was a diamond-encrusted green and orange “U” hanging from a thick gold chain. That was followed by a blinged out “Sebastian the Ibis,” hanging from a thick gold chain.

The 2019 version was a diamond-encrusted “305” with a smaller orange and green “U” logo, hanging from a thick gold chain.

We won’t find out what the 2020 version looks like until the first turnover of the season but whatever it is, it will probably be hanging from a thick gold chain.