MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be moved to Phase 2 of reopening effective Monday Sept. 14.

Joined by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Friday afternoon at the Frost Museum in Miami.

“Today I’m announcing that effective Monday, both Broward and Miami Dade counties will moved into Phase 2 and of course the most significant aspect of that is that it clears the pathway for in-person instruction to resume, of course, at the parents discretion and we want to continue to offer parents the ability to do remote learning if that’s what they want to do,” said DeSantis.

“This is really, really important. We’ve had a very difficult six months but it’s been very difficult for kids,” DeSantis said. “Many of them did a good job under the circumstances but it’s just not the same.”

DeSantis said he is moving forward with Phase 2 in South Florida due to downward trends in COVID-19 positivity rates and virus-related hospitalizations.

Superintendent Carvalho did not reveal a possible reopening date for schools.

Florida bars will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity starting Monday as well, as announced by Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears late Thursday night, however not in Miami-Dade, Broward, or Palm Beach counties.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez tweeted that county “bars will remain closed by emergency order until further notice,” and reiterated that message at the news conference on Friday.

Miami-Dade County remains under 10pm curfew but that is also being moved to 11pm starting Monday.

The reopening phase allows entertainment businesses including movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades to reopen. They have to operate at 50 percent capacity and follow proper social distancing and sanitation protocols.

Broward County officials said they retain the ability to close certain activities and there will be no change to how businesses are currently operating when Phase 2 takes effect on Monday, as their existing Emergency Orders remain in effect.

“As the numbers permit, Broward will incrementally allow for further openings that give our residents and businesses added flexibility,” said Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry.

“We want to ensure that we use common sense when reopening Broward County to keep our community safe,” said Broward Mayor Dale Holness.

While the numbers are headed in a favorable direction, county officials say it is still important to avoid the “3 C’s” – Closed Spaces, Crowded Places, and Close-Contact Settings. Wear a facial covering when in public, and maintain social distancing of at least six feet. People violating the facial covering requirement will now receive a $100 fine.