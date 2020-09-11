MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Do hospitals get more funding by marking deaths COVID-19 related? It’s a conspiracy theory that has been going around for a while now but the man who runs the largest hospital system in South Florida says it’s simply not true.

CBS4’s Eliott Rodriguez, who is filling in for Jim DeFede this coming Sunday on Facing South Florida, spoke to Bo Boulenger, Executive VP and chief operating officer of Baptist Health South Florida.

In his interview, they discussed various aspects of the coronavirus pandemic including claims that hospitals are inflating the number of deaths caused by COVID-19.

“Bo, I don’t know about you. But I’ve heard people make comments and say that all these numbers that we’re seeing of COVID deaths are being inflated by hospitals. I’ve heard people say this without really giving any proof or, or any evidence to this. Have you heard this? And what’s your response when you hear things like this?” asked Eliott.

“Well, like you, I heard it on social media. But my response is absolutely not,” replied Boulenger. “We are very careful to follow all the guidelines from the county, the state and the federal government. These are very serious guidelines. We take documentation and accuracy of our data very seriously. So I can say, absolutely not. Let’s put that rumor to rest.”

The American Hospital Association also says the claims are baseless.

You can watch the entire interview with Boulenger on Facing South Florida Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. on CBS4.