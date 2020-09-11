MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida State University Board of Trustees and university president John Thrasher announced that he will be stepping down from his current position at the university.

Thrasher, who was Florida State University president since November 2014, believes the time is right to start planning for the university’s future.

In a heartfelt message posted on the school’s website, Thrasher said he looks forward to the newest chapter in his life and that is focusing on his family.

“As I look forward to a future where I can focus on my family and pursue other interests, I remain committed to supporting the Board in its search and during the transition”, said Thrasher.

Today, Florida State University Board of Trustees Chair Ed Burr and I announced that due to the potential impact of COVID-19 on a national presidential search, the time is right to begin planning for FSU’s future. https://t.co/E3k0LsYoFI — President John Thrasher (@FSUPresThrasher) September 11, 2020

Friday, Thrasher, and Board of Trustees Chair Ed Burr announced that currently there were no candidates for the position.

“Chair Burr indicated that he has no plans to name an interim president, and I plan to remain in office until my successor can take the helm.”

Thrasher had this to say about his tenure at the university, “We created a strategic plan, raised $1 billion for our capital campaign, expanded the research enterprise, enrolled and graduated the brightest students in the university’s history, and became recognized as one of the Top 20 public schools in the nation.”

Thrasher will remain in the office until the university finds his successor.