MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 10-year-old girl who went missing for days is now home with her guardian.

However, in an exclusive interview, the City of Miami Police Department told CBS 4 news she was not alone during her days away from home.

“When Randi Canion was missing, she was taken in by adults that did not have the guardian or parents’ authorization to take her in,” said City of Miami Assistant Chief of Police Armando Aguilar.

The identities of the two adults that were with Randi, cannot be released.

“And so we can’t discuss the specifics of what charges will be pending or what happened during that time period,” said Assistant Chief Aguilar.

Now, the 10-year-old had gone missing since Saturday. She was last seen by her grandmother at 11 pm Saturday night.

On Tuesday, police reported that Randi had a prior history of running away, three times prior to being exact.

However, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement released an Amber Alert.

Police said they believed she was in danger.

“Her mother had received a telephone call from someone who passed themselves off as a Randi and Randi’s mother believed that she was talking to Randi. She heard she was with a white man in a white van,” said Assistant Chief Aguilar.

The 10-year-old lived with her grandmother. Her mother lives in a different state.

Neighbors near the 7800 block of North Bayshore drive in Miami described Randi as a sweet girl.

“She’s really sweet, really quiet. Keep to herself. She walked around with her dogs and her sister. I used to always see her by herself all the time,” said a neighbor.

However, many neighbors and police said they were concerned because there are many sexual registered offenders who live in the area where she was last seen.

“So there were actually more. From the moment that our special victim’s unit became involved in the investigation, they conducted a door-to-door neighborhood canvas. They went to the residence of every registered sexual predator within a two-mile radius of her home.”