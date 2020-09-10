MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In these uncertain times, people are making sure they have the resources to protect themselves and their families if trouble comes their way.

That has led to a shortage of ammunition at gun shops as owners scramble to try and keep it in stock.

“People are scared with everything that is going on and basically they are going crazy buying ammo right now,” said Orlando Garcia, with Zulu Armoury in Doral.

It’s the same across the nation as ammunition sales are exploding and are prices soaring.

The constant barrage of television and newspaper coverage of the pandemic, street violence, demonstrations, and political division has put some people into a defensive and protective mode.

“Even the big online retailers are running very low on ammunition right now,” said Garcia. “They don’t have any ammo and little they do get they are raising their prices.”

In addition to the run on ammo, there is a break down in the supply chain with workers out due to the pandemic.

“The supply chain is basically interrupted, all the raw material you need for the primers, casings, manufactures can’t get, so that it impacts the consumer,” said Garcia.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported more than a million Floridians underwent background checks to purchase firearms during the first seven months of 2020.

At Zulu Armory, they have been able to keep firearms in stock but early on in the pandemic, it was tough.

“When coronavirus hit, there was a day that I went from 370 firearms to two in stock,” said Garcia.

Most gun stores have resorted to rationing ammunition sales, some have even reserved stock for long time customers.

Ammunition suppliers and dealers say it might be well into late fall before the supply catches up with demand.