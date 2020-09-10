Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A developing tropical disturbance approaching the Bahamas will bring an increasing threat for heavy storms and flooding for South Florida as we head into the weekend.
While the disturbance is not expected to become a tropical depression before it reaches South Florida, because it will be moving over us and into the Gulf, our weather will be stormier beginning later Friday and continuing into Sunday.
Once again, our main threat will be from flooding rainfall Friday night into Sunday.
After the disturbance crosses Florida, conditions are favorable for slow development in the Gulf as it moves northwest.
A tropical depression could form in the eastern or central Gulf early next week.
