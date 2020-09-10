FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – At the Jim Ward Community Center in Plantation, they have adapted their senior programs to keep it fun while also keeping everyone safe.

It looked more like a car line Thursday morning at the center but it was actually an art picnic, it was just portable.

Thirty seniors who registered for the event would drive up and get lunch plus a basket. Inside were a number of art projects plus instructions so they can create on their own time.

“I just can’t wait to get home and play, it’s Christmas all over again,” said Rico Petrocelli as he picked up his lunch and art basket. “This is pretty cool.”

Luz Reyes is the recreation services manager at the center and organized the event. When asked what it means to her to still do these abbreviated events she said, “We want to make our seniors feel happy and know that we are waiting for them.”

Waiting for them to be able to return there as a group. In the meantime, they must adapt these events to the current situation. Even with the change, the result is the same.

“I just think this is great, the city does this for the senior citizens,” said Joyce Burda.

She typically would spend many days at the community center but now can only be there in the driveway for a few minutes.

Even though the time at the center is limited now, it is still valuable to everyone who came on Thursday.

“It’s very important. I think they still remember the seniors and they do take care of us,” said Patricia O’Toole.

The Jim Ward Community Center plans to do more of these portable events in the near future. Activities the seniors can do at home on their own time.