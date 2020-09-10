MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have announced players will not be on the field for the national anthem in Sunday’s season opener.

In a video first shared by ESPN’s Jay Williams, several Fins players explain they will “stay inside” during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The team’s demonstration includes staying inside for “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem, which the NFL has decided will be played before every week-one game.

BREAKING NEWS: The@MiamiDolphins players will stay inside for both national anthems. They express their discontentment with what they call “fluff and empty gestures” by the @NFL pic.twitter.com/ghUktHhPt9 — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) September 10, 2020

In the past, the Dolphins have had a few players kneel during the anthem in protest of police brutality.

Now the team is making a collective effort to be on the same page by opting to “skip the long production and stay inside.”

Head coach Brian Flores, in a black shirt with the words “VOTE,” ended the video with a message to the media.

“Before the media starts wondering and guessing, they just answered all your questions,” he says. “We’ll just stay inside.”

The Dolphins open the season on the road against the New England Patriots. You can catch the game this Sunday on CBS4 at 1 p.m.