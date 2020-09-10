MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early Thursday morning, the Miami-Dade County School Board voted to no longer use the controversial online learning platform, K12.

The unanimous vote by the board happened around 2 a.m. Thursday, 13 hours after the meeting started. The school board’s meeting, which did not adjourn until 3:21 a.m., was dominated by issues with the online learning platform. Parents and teachers during the public comment section vented about the difficult start of the public school year.

“The lack of involvement in this decision from teachers is the problem. The people that are making decisions on new programs are not even teachers themselves probably,” said one woman through a voicemail submitted for public comment.

“We have so many problems, that I think it’s time that we abandon it,” said Board Member Dr. Marta Perez, who added K12’s CEO told her the company rushed to develop the online learning tool.

“During our conversation, he said three times, ‘This was not the fault of the administration. This was not the fault of Alberto Carvalho. We take full responsibility. The problem is the time compression’.”

In a letter to the school board, K12’s CEO noted the six-week time frame was a challenge and wrote, “The platform that supports students in grades six through twelve needed more work and clearly did not handle Miami-Dade’s requirements.”

At one point during the at-times heated board meeting, Miami-Dade Public School’s Superintendent Alberto Carvalho agreed with the frustrations and said he felt responsible for the issues that plagued the district’s 2020-2021 start.

“Ultimately, this was something that we believed was in the best interest of our students and teachers based on feedback that we got last year,” said Carvalho. “We trusted an entity that promised they could deliver on something that would live up to the expectations of our teachers, our students, and parents, after the Spring of 2020.”

Middle and High School students within Miami-Dade County Public Schools have already been using alternate forms of online learning for the past week, like Microsoft Teams or Zoom. However, elementary students have remained using My School Online on the K12 system. Those students and teachers should look for alternate options moving forward if they haven’t done so already.

CBS4 checked, and as of Thursday morning, the K12 platform instead sent elementary school students to Microsoft Teams. The School District had told teachers, students, and parents to expect a decision on the virtual school platform by Friday.

During Wednesday night’s meeting which spilled into Thursday morning, Superintendent Carvalho added he never signed the $15 million contract with K12.