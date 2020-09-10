MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Thursday, the Broward County Commission gave the green light to allow the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show to go on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-day exhibit will go on under strict guidelines designed to shield the public from the coronavirus, according to its organizers.

This year’s show will be held at six city venues between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1.

Organizers said the following about the upcoming show:

“At today’s Broward County Commission meeting, commissioners provided clear direction to County Administrator Betha Henry to approve the show.”

“We have worked diligently to develop a plan so that every person who attends the show can do so with confidence. We are grateful for the support of our elected officials, and our community.”

Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said, “I am extremely pleased that the County Commission gave clear direction today that the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show can take place as planned next month. It is vital that we get our economy back on track. The upcoming Boat Show is critical to accomplishing that because the show has a major positive economic impact on Fort Lauderdale by supporting local businesses and their employees. Public health will be protected. Fort Lauderdale has been a leader in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have worked with the Boat Show to put together a solid plan to ensure it will be held with the utmost safety.”

Organizers said that in 2019, the show generated an economic impact of $1.3 billion to the state of Florida and more than 8,000 full-time jobs were associated with the show.

Those attending the show can expect a contactless ticketing system, multiple new entrances (14 total), widened docks to widths up to 30 feet, thermo imaging systems for temperature checks and high-velocity sanitization systems with HEPA filters, organizers said.

Social distancing and face coverings will be required by all exhibitors and attendees.

For more information, visit FLIBS.com.